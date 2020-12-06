Jewish doctor says he intubated Covid-19 patient with Nazi tattoos

06.12.2020 – Jewish doctor Taylor Nichols says he treated Covid-19 patient with Nazi tattoos Image: Reproduction / Twitter

On one of his working days against the pandemic of coronavirus, doctor Taylor Nichols, who works in an emergency in California, United States, treated a patient who arrived in an ambulance with great difficulty in breathing. As the patient’s clothing was changed to a hospital gown, Nichols saw that his body was covered in Nazi tattoos, including a huge swastika on his chest. The doctor is Jewish.

“Don’t let me die, doctor,” asked the patient. “I assured him that we would all work hard to take care of him and keep him alive in the best possible way,” said the doctor.

The doctor posted the report on Twitter on November 30. The story went viral. Until December 6, it had been enjoyed almost 120 thousand times. The day before, the doctor recounted the episode in a text in the American newspaper Washington Post.

He came in by ambulance short of breath. Already on CPAP by EMS. Still, he was clearly working hard to breathe. He looked sick. Uncomfortable. As we got him over to the gurney and his shirt off to switch aa hospital gown, we all noticed the number of Nazi tattoos. 1/ – Taylor Nichols, MD (@tnicholsmd) November 30, 2020

In addition to Nichols, the patient with Nazi tattoos was treated by a black and an Asian professional. “We all saw it. The hate symbols on his body expressed his views publicly and proudly. We all knew what he thought of us. What he thought about our lives,” wrote Nichols on Twitter.

“But our job was to value his life. So here we were, working as a team to make sure we would give him the best possible chance of survival. All of this while wearing masks, aprons, face shields and gloves,” he wrote in the Washington Post .

Despite receiving oxygen support, the patient continued to have difficulty breathing. Nichols then asked if he would like to be intubated. “I knew this [intubação] was inevitable and wanted to get his answer before hypoxia [falta de oxigenação no sangue] make him more confused, “he wrote in the Washington Post. Intubation is a delicate moment, because it poses a high risk of contagion to the medical team. While performing the procedure, Nichols observed the Nazi symbols on the patient’s body.” I wonder what he I could think of having a Jewish doctor looking after him now – or how much he would care to save my life if our roles were switched. “

“This moment perfectly captured what we are going through as health professionals as this pandemic accelerates,” said the doctor.