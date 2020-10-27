Joe Biden promises to defend blacks and control covid-19 in the US

Joe Biden made promises in several areas Image: Angela Weiss / AFP

Near the decision in the United States presidential election, Joe Biden decided to address the blacks and talk more about covid-19. He published a video with promises on social networks and highlighted these two themes.

The candidate already starts the video saying that “black lives matter” and then promises several measures to combat “systemic racism” and other inequalities.

“Injustices have to be tackled head on. African Americans need fair treatment when it comes to economic opportunity, health, criminal justice, education and housing,” promised Biden.

Regarding covid-19, he did not go into depth on the topic, but stated that, if elected, “we will have covid under control, because we will listen to science”.

Biden also commented on the decriminalization of marijuana use. It is a topic on which he has already shown this positioning, but he does not address it frequently. This time he said that he intends to “decriminalize marijuana use and expunge previous convictions”.

Biden also pledged to “raise the federal minimum wage to $ 15 an hour”, “protect and build an affordable health care program” and “provide more than $ 100 billion in capital for the minority of small businesses”.

Black lives matter. No president should be afraid to say it. pic.twitter.com/636AQZ04lW – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 27, 2020