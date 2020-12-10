Home World World Joe Biden's son announces target of tax investigation
World

Joe Biden’s son announces target of tax investigation

By kenyan
20.20.2020 – Hunter Biden delivers an online speech during the Democratic National Convention Image: Reproduction / Democratic Party Convention

Wilmington, United States, 10 Dec 2020 (AFP) – Hunter Biden, son of US President-elect Joe Biden, announced on Wednesday (9) that he is the target of a federal investigation in the state of Delaware over his fiscal situation.

“I take this very seriously and I trust that a professional and objective assessment will show that I have dealt with my business in a legal and proper manner,” he said in a statement.

During the election campaign, outgoing President Donald Trump accused the Biden family of being a “criminal company”, citing particularly Hunter Biden’s business in Ukraine and China when his father was Vice President of Barack Obama, between 2009 and 2017.

The Republican president accuses Joe Biden of having succeeded in removing a Ukrainian prosecutor to protect a corruption-investigated gas company called Burisma, of which his son Hunter was a member of the board.

Hunter, 50, is a lawyer who founded investment and advisory firms, worked with private equity and served on the boards of several organizations, including the national railway company Amtrak.

Biden’s second son was born in Wilmington, Delaware, where his father lives and where the presidential transition operation is based. Her brother Beau Biden, a former Delaware attorney general, died of cancer in 2015.

On that note, Biden’s transition team said the president-elect “is extremely proud of his son, who has had to face terrible challenges, including vile attacks in recent months, just to get stronger.”

The investigation was revealed just five days before the Electoral College officially elected Joe Biden as the next president, after the November 3 vote in which he defeated Trump.

Since 2019, the president and his Republican allies have been targeting Hunter for his dealings with Ukraine and China. There were also unconfirmed reports that Hunter’s computer, left at a Delaware repair shop, had incriminating information.

The New York Post reported in October that the FBI seized the computer in December 2019. No evidence of irregularities, however, was made public.

Some Republican congressmen this week asked U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr to launch an independent investigation into Hunter Biden before Joe Biden took office on January 20.

In the past, Hunter has recognized his fight against alcohol and drug addiction.

Related news

US records more than 3,000 deaths from covid-19 in a single day

World kenyan -
Americans wear face protection mask to protect themselves from covid-19 Image: OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP ...
Read more

Melania Trump already plans her future away from the White House: TV

World kenyan -
United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania at a rally in Georgia Image: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds /...
Read more

Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block millions of votes in 4 states

World kenyan -
Defeated in the 3/11 election, Trump goes on to say, without evidence, that the election was rigged Image: Saul Loeb...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Weezdom’s girlfriend responds to cheating allegations made against her

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Former gospel singer Weezdom's girlfriend Mylee Saticey has spoken out in her defense after some nosy netizens accused her of cheating on her boyfriend. These...
Read more

Car dealers to sue NTSA over new rules

News Tracy Aime -
Following the introduction of new rules by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), car dealers in the country have expressed their intention to...
Read more

Pascal Tokodi opens up on how he knew the late Dr...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
It has been a sad week for Kenya and the family of the late Dr. Stephen Mogusu, who died after suffering from Covid19. What especially...
Read more

2nd judge quits Sonko’s impeahment case

News Connie Mukenyi -
Justice Nzioki wa Makau announced his withdrawal from hearing embattled governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko's case on his impeachment. Justice Nzioki becomes the 2nd judge to...
Read more

Kakamega Referral Hospital nurse collapses and dies

Health Stanley Kasee -
A nurse attached to the Kakamega Referal Hospital collapsed and died at his home in Shikangania village in what is suspected to be Covid-19...
Read more

DP Ruto calls out Rails for statement on doctors’ strike

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto has called out ODM leader Raila Odinga over sentiments he made on the doctors' strike. Ruto was speaking in Kericho county...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke