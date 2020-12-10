Joe Biden’s son announces target of tax investigation

20.20.2020 – Hunter Biden delivers an online speech during the Democratic National Convention Image: Reproduction / Democratic Party Convention

Wilmington, United States, 10 Dec 2020 (AFP) – Hunter Biden, son of US President-elect Joe Biden, announced on Wednesday (9) that he is the target of a federal investigation in the state of Delaware over his fiscal situation.

“I take this very seriously and I trust that a professional and objective assessment will show that I have dealt with my business in a legal and proper manner,” he said in a statement.

During the election campaign, outgoing President Donald Trump accused the Biden family of being a “criminal company”, citing particularly Hunter Biden’s business in Ukraine and China when his father was Vice President of Barack Obama, between 2009 and 2017.

The Republican president accuses Joe Biden of having succeeded in removing a Ukrainian prosecutor to protect a corruption-investigated gas company called Burisma, of which his son Hunter was a member of the board.

Hunter, 50, is a lawyer who founded investment and advisory firms, worked with private equity and served on the boards of several organizations, including the national railway company Amtrak.

Biden’s second son was born in Wilmington, Delaware, where his father lives and where the presidential transition operation is based. Her brother Beau Biden, a former Delaware attorney general, died of cancer in 2015.

On that note, Biden’s transition team said the president-elect “is extremely proud of his son, who has had to face terrible challenges, including vile attacks in recent months, just to get stronger.”

The investigation was revealed just five days before the Electoral College officially elected Joe Biden as the next president, after the November 3 vote in which he defeated Trump.

Since 2019, the president and his Republican allies have been targeting Hunter for his dealings with Ukraine and China. There were also unconfirmed reports that Hunter’s computer, left at a Delaware repair shop, had incriminating information.

The New York Post reported in October that the FBI seized the computer in December 2019. No evidence of irregularities, however, was made public.

Some Republican congressmen this week asked U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr to launch an independent investigation into Hunter Biden before Joe Biden took office on January 20.

In the past, Hunter has recognized his fight against alcohol and drug addiction.