Johnson & Johnson files for emergency vaccine use in the U.S.

ONE DOSE Johnson & Johnson vaccine against covid-19 has an overall effectiveness of 66%. Image: MICHAEL CIAGLO / AFP

Johnson & Johnson announced today that it has filed with the FDA, the United States regulatory agency, for emergency use of the covid-19 vaccine produced by the pharmaceutical company. The North American company’s immunizer is administered in just one dose.

“Today’s submission for Emergency Use Authorization of our experimental single-dose covid-19 vaccine is a key step in reducing the burden of the disease on people around the world and ending the pandemic,” said Paul Stoffels, vice president of the Executive Committee and scientific director of Johnson & Johnson, in an official statement released today.

If approved by the FDA, it will be the third vaccine authorized for emergency use in the United States. Currently, the immunizers produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are already being applied.

More information in a moment.