Johnson says second wave of coronavirus is inevitable and considering new restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Northallerton

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country is inevitable to have a second wave of coronavirus and that, although it does not want a second national isolation, the government may have to impose new restrictions.

There are rumors that the UK is considering adopting new isolation across the country, as new cases of covid-19 have almost doubled to 6,000 a day, hospitalizations have increased and infection rates have soared in parts of northern England and In London.

“Now we are seeing a second wave coming … I fear it will be absolutely inevitable to see it in this country,” he said.

The sharp rise in British cases means that the government needs to remain vigilant at all, and he has not ruled out the adoption of additional measures.

“I don’t want to go into a second national isolation at all,” he said, but added: “When you look at what’s going on, you have to ask yourself if we need to go any further.”