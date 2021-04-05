Jordanian prince accused of conspiracy says he won’t comply with arrest warrant

Jordanian prince Hamza bin Hussein, accused of conspiracy against his stepbrother, Abdullah II, king of Jordan, said today that he would not abide by the ban on leaving his residence announced the day before by the country’s chief of staff.

“I certainly will not comply (orders from the commander of the General Staff, General Youssef Huneiti), when he says that I am not allowed to go out, tweet, communicate with people and that I am only allowed to see my family,” said the Prince Hamza in a telephone conversation that had the recording released.

Yesterday, Jordanian officials said they had dismantled a plot to “destabilize” the kingdom, with the involvement of Prince Hamza bin Hussein, half-brother of King Abdullah, and that several suspects were arrested.

Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said yesterday that security forces “have long followed the activities and movements of Prince Hamza bin Hussein, Sherif Sherif Hassan ben Zaid and Bassem Awadallah (former adviser to the king) and other people against the security and stability of the homeland “.