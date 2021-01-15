Journalist who revealed Watergate compares Trump and Nixon’s last days

Journalist Carl Bernstein, co-responsible for causing the fall of Richard Nixon in the 1970s Image: Reproduction / CNN

Journalist Carl Bernstein compared the final moments of Donald Trump’s presidency to Richard Nixon, the president who resigned in 1974 during an impeachment process. For Bernstein, the two deserved to lose their mandate, but he points out that Nixon had introspective moments in his final days, while Trump continues to defend his position.

“The real difference in the last few days is that Nixon was not a deluded, disturbed and out of control president who needs to be detained in a constitutional straitjacket, which is what is happening now,” the journalist said in an interview with CNN. “Nixon in his last days, despite being drunk part of the time, was introspective. And then, on his farewell, he said ‘I gave them a sword’. We won’t see anything like that, that kind of understanding from Donald Trump “. explained About Trump, he said: “People around him are trying to contain him because they think he is dangerous. He has no idea of ​​America’s national interest.

Bernstein compared the impeachment processes of the two presidents, and pointed out that Trump still has support from his party’s parliamentarians. “Nixon did not inspire and celebrated a riot. Nixon was a criminal president, who deserved to have to step down. Republicans removed him from office, forced him to resign. Very different from what we saw with Trump. Republicans empowered him and allowed him to stay in office. “

The journalist and political commentator also spoke about, in the event of Trump resigning as Nixon did, the possibility of the vice president, who would take office, grant him a pardon: “If the [vice-presidente Mike] Pence was willing to forgive him, he would be willing to accept, but he doesn’t trust Pence to do that. In the case of Nixon, Ford waited a month before forgiving Nixon. He refused to forgive Nixon for the past few days, but a month later decided, for the unity of the country and for him to have his own presidency, that he would forgive Nixon. “

Carl Bernstein is one of the journalists who revealed the Watergate case, a scandal that led to the resignation of Republican party president Richard Nixon in 1974. The case marked the political history of the United States and was portrayed in the movie “All the President’s Men” (1976).

Donald Trump was the first president of the United States to have the impeachment approved twice in the House of Representatives. Trump is awaiting the vote on the impeachment in the Senate, which should only happen after January 20, when he hands over the job to President-elect Joe Biden.