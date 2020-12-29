Kamala Harris gets vaccinated against covid-19 and asks for confidence in the process

U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is vaccinated against covid-19 Image: REUTERS

United States Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received the covid-19 vaccine live on television on Tuesday (29) and asked the public for confidence in the process, while choosing the hospital to receive the immunization drew attention to the plight of the African-American community, which is greatly affected by the pandemic.

Wearing a mask, Harris received the first of two injections at the United Medical Center, located in an area of ​​Washington with a largely black population.

African-American communities across the country experience disproportionately high levels of deaths and illnesses related to the covid-19 pandemic, while research also indicates that they are among the most reluctant to be vaccinated.

“So I wanted to remind people that it is in your community where you get the vaccine, where you will get the vaccine from people you may know,” she said after receiving the vaccine manufactured by the American company Moderna.

“I wanted to remind people that they have reliable sources of help and are where they can get the vaccine.”

Harris will become the first black and Indian-American vice president when he takes office on January 20, as well as the first woman in office.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, was also to be vaccinated.

A series of public officials were vaccinated on camera as part of an effort to overcome public skepticism and convince those still in doubt that immunizations are vital to returning to apparent normalcy in the coming months.

President-elect Joe Biden received the vaccine live on television on December 21.

Current President Donald Trump, who was hospitalized with the virus in October, has not pledged to be vaccinated.

Trump has repeatedly minimized the danger of the disease and called for the reopening of businesses and schools, despite the increase in coronavirus all over the country.

The United States recorded about 19.3 million cases and more than 335,000 deaths related to the coronavirus, both the highest rates on the planet, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.