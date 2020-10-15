Kamala Harris suspends travel for covid-19 cases in her entourage

In case of Democratic victory, Kamala Harris will be the first woman to occupy the vice presidency Image: Eric BARADAT / AFP

Democratic US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris suspended her travels until Sunday after two cases of covid-19 in her entourage, with which the senator had no “close contact”, the Democratic team announced on Thursday. market.

Two people linked to the campaign tested positive for the new coronavirus, including Liz Allen, director of communications for Harris, according to a statement.

Harris does not need to be quarantined, but “as a precaution and in accordance with the commitment of our campaign team (…) we are canceling Senator Harris’s travels until Sunday, October 18,” said Jen O’Malley Dillon, responsible by the candidate’s campaign.

The two people who tested positive for the coronavirus traveled by plane with the Democratic senator on October 8.

According to the Democratic campaign team, Kamala Harris has already carried out two PCR tests, all with negative results.

The Democratic senator did not maintain contact with the two individuals “in the 48 hours before the positive test”, she specifies.

This announcement is the latest twist in a presidential campaign turned upside down by the covid-19 pandemic, two weeks after President Donald Trump test positive.