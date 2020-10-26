Kanye West says God put the will to be president in his heart

Kanye West puts himself as an alternative to Joe Biden and Donald Trump Image: Reproduction

Singer and businessman Kanye West is running for president of the United States and said it was God who put that will in his heart.

“A few days before the MTV Awards [de 2015], it hit me in the shower. And when I thought about it for the first time, I started laughing at myself, all that joy took over my body, through my soul, “said Kanye in an interview with The Joe Rogan Podcast.

I felt that energy, I felt that spirit.

He explained that the Republican’s victory Donald Trump – supported by him in the 2016 American elections – encouraged him to believe that he could also reach the White House.

“When I saw the victory of Trump, I could see that you can win if you come from outside politics, “he said, also quoting President Ronald Reagan, who ruled the United States between 1981 and 1989 and was an actor early in his career.

I believe that my calling is to be the leader of the free world.