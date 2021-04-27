“Keep dancing”, the song that became a flashmob and an anthem in defense of socialization and cultural activities in Europe

“Danser encore”, the song that became popular in the streets of France and spread to the rest of Europe

Created last December, the song “Danser encore” (Keep dancing), of the group HK and the Saltimbanks, has become in a few weeks a symbol for those who demand the return of cultural activities in France. All over the country groups of people came to the squares singing and dancing, while versions have been made in other languages.

It is the surprising story of a song that has become the symbol of a whole protest: for a couple of months events have been organized all over France, in the form of “Flashmobs”, in which people gather to sing and dance to the rhythm of “Danser encore” (keep dancing), by the group HK et les Saltimbanks.

The song appeared in December 2020 on social networks, and makes direct reference to the restrictions announced at the end of October, which in particular caused the closure of cultural venues that have not reopened since then. The topic, which advocates the revival of culture, had a notable echo in the movement to occupy theaters.

We want to continue dancing / See how our thoughts embrace our bodies / Spend our life in a grid of chords // Self-meter-work-consumption / Self-certification that we sign / Nonsense with prescription / And woe to the one who thinks / And woe to the one who dances / / Every authoritarian measure / Every trace of security / It blows our trust / They try so hard / To confine our conscience

Paris, Marseille, La Rochelle, Lille, Nancy, Clermont-Ferrand… Every corner of France joined and continues to join the musical and festive movement.

The movement has crossed the borders of France and has spread abroad. There are now versions in Spanish, German, or Portuguese.

A reproach that has been made to him is that many of the people present do not wear masks and do not respect distances. Asked about it by The Huffington Post, Kaddour Hadadi, alias HK, replied that “To say that we are responsible is a bit strong (…). It is totally disproportionate for 2,000 people who, for 30 minutes, outdoors, are happy to be together”, he said, comparing it to crowded shops and transportation, and recalling that outdoor concentrations have not caused many infections so far.

The group, originally from the city of Lille, is known for its social commitments. The leader of the radical left party La France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, had taken another of his songs (“On lâche rien”, let’s not renounce anything) as the anthem of his election campaign in 2012.

With RFI information