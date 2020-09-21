Kennedy Alencar – Araújo shows submission to Pompeo to help Trump winning vote in Florida

To approve diplomats, Araújo agrees to go to the Senate after Pompeo’s visit Image: Ederson Brito / Futura Press / Folhapress

President Jair Bolsonaro and Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo once again accepted the cardboard of making Brazil an American backyard to try to help President Donald Trump to win votes among voters in the Venezuelan community in Florida.

Secretary of State for States Mike Pompeo visited four South American countries on a three-day tour over the weekend. He was in Colombia, Suriname, Guyana and Brazil.

On Friday, Pompeo participated in a ceremony with Boa Vista, Roraima. The meeting brought political damage to Araújo, who will have to explain in the Senate on Thursday the permission to use Brazilian territory for the United States to attack Venezuela. Once again, Trump and Pompeo came out in profit by taking advantage of Bolsonaro and Araújo’s mutt complex.

Submission to Trump and Pompeo gave Araújo a political headache at a time when he is trying to pass a wave of nominations by Brazilian ambassadors in the Senate.

In a note, the mayor, Rodrigo Maia, criticized foreign policy: “The visit of the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to the facilities of Operation Welcomed, in Roraima, next to the border with Venezuela, at the moment they are missing just 46 days before the American presidential election, it does not match good international diplomatic practice and it defies the traditions of autonomy and pride in our foreign and defense policies “.

On the visit to Roraima, the American Secretary of State bombed President Nicolás Maduro: “We must not forget that he is not only a leader who destroyed his own country, causing one of the most extraordinary crises in modern history, he is also a drug dealer, bringing illicit drugs to the United States, impacting Americans every days “.

Bolsonaro has acted with extreme submission to Trump. Brazil gave up a candidacy for the presidency of the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) to make the election to the post of the Cuban American Mauricio Claver-Carone possible. Bolsonaro and Araújo helped to break a 60-year-old tradition that predicted that the IDB presidency would always be occupied by a Latin American.

This month, the Brazilian government extended an import quota of ethanol from the USA for three months without tariff. The decision contributes to the electoral campaign of Trump, which obtains an advantage for American agribusiness. Araújo tried to sell the concession as a way to negotiate the increase in Brazilian sugar exports to the USA.

Bolsonaro and son Eduardo, a federal deputy, have already declared explicit support for the re-election of Trump, an attitude considered politically disastrous and that could cost Brazil dearly if Biden is elected. Araújo’s foreign policy is a perfect case of Brazil’s diminishing international relations.

Venezuelan Diaspora

With the rise of Chavism in Venezuela at the beginning of this century, there was a diaspora in the South American country. Much of the immigrants went to the USA, especially to Florida. Pompeo’s message is a signal to Venezuelans living in the state, considered decisive in the dispute between Trump and the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, to form a majority at the Electoral College.

Biden, who was after Trump in research, it grew in Florida. Today there is a situation of technical tie between them surveys made in the state, with a slight numerical lead for the Democrat. According to the average of searches on the site “Real Clear Politics”, Biden has 48.6% against 47% of Trump. With 29 delegates at the Electoral College, Florida is one of the pendulum states in the November 3 election.

As the presidential election is indirect in the USA, it is not enough to win the popular vote. Trump lost to Hillary Clinton in the national vote in 2016, but defeated the Democrat at the Electoral College, where it is necessary to achieve at least an absolute majority (270) among the 538 delegates. Florida is a major battleground between Democrats and Republicans. There, in addition to the Venezuelan electorate, there is a significant community of Cuban dissidents.

Pompeo’s trip was also a nod to the Latin electorate in general. Biden leads in this segment. According to a recent Wall Street Journal poll, the Democrat won the support of 62% of Latin voters. Trump achieved only 26%.

Arizona is another state in which Latin influence has grown and benefited Democrats. The state is also considered decisive in the dispute at the Electoral College. Arizona has 11 delegates out of 538.