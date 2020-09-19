Kennedy Alencar – Death of Supreme Court Ruth Ginsburg to open war between Trump and Biden

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death is expected to open a war between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, for the future of the US judiciary summit right in the final stretch of the November 3 elections. She passed away on Friday, September 18, due to complications from pancreatic cancer.
Trump he should try to appoint a third minister in his term, which would consolidate a center-right majority in the Supreme Court, which has 9 ministers. Today, there is a conservative majority of 5 to 4 when it comes to the ministers’ ideological inclination.
However, Minister John Roberts, who serves as president of the court, is a conservative who has voted in some trials against the interests of Trump and more right-wing Republicans. Roberts, appointed by George W. Bush, has been a balancing factor.
If Trump successful in the nomination, Roberts would lose his power of influence, because there would be 6 conservatives versus 3 liberals in the American Supreme Court. Mitch McConell, leader of the Republican majority in the Senate, has already rushed to announce that the replacement of Ginsburg would be voted on this year in the Senate.
Republicans have 53 senators. Democrats, 47. If three Republicans resist, the nomination could be blocked. This is a real possibility in the face of the opposition of republican sectors with Trump.
With a majority in the Senate, Republicans could confirm the nomination of Trump, which has already announced a list of possible candidates for the highest U.S. court of law. He has been courting the evangelical electorate and can try to nominate someone with this profile to win votes in this segment of the electorate.
However, in 2016, when Anthony Scalia died in February, Republicans blocked Merrick Garland’s appointment to replace him. If in February of an election year the argument prevailed that the president on duty should not appoint a minister to the Supreme Court, why would it be any different to allow Trump did it with the vacancy of a vacancy in September of another election year?
Another complicating factor: the Supreme Court nomination process usually lasts between two and three months. According to the normal schedule, the Senate vote would take place after the November 3 election results. If Republicans lose majority in the Senate and if Biden wins Trump, the indication and confirmation would be made by newly defeated at the polls, the so-called “lame ducks” (lame ducks, in English).
The voting window in the Senate is narrow, as the new senators will take office on January 3. The president takes office on January 20.
Of course, consistency is not part of the political arsenal of Trump nor of radical Republicans like Mitch McConell, who should not miss an opportunity to try to exercise a long-lasting power. Supreme Court Minister positions are for life. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was battling cancer, died at the age of 87.
But the level of belligerence in the current election campaign, in which a portion of the Republicans opened up dissent over Trump, must be taken into account. Progressive and second woman appointed to the Supreme Court, Ginsburg was identified with female causes. How will the female electorate react at the polls to an eventual attempt to Trump point someone from the opposite profile of her?
One thing is certain: hawill see a war in the next weeks regarding replacement of Ginsburg. Even though she was seriously ill, she was reluctant to resign her post just to avoid giving Trump the opportunity to nominate someone before the November 3 election results.
According to NPR, the US public news agency, the granddaughter of Ginsburg he said she left a posthumous statement, that she would like to be replaced with a name indicated by the next president of the United States of America. Ruth Bader Ginsburg had hope that Biden will defeat Trump.