Home World World Kremlin says bottle could be proof in Navalny case, but has been...
World

Kremlin says bottle could be proof in Navalny case, but has been removed from Russia

By kenyan
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny makes first public statement after waking up from a coma caused by poisoning Image: SOCIAL MEDIA / via REUTERS

The Kremlin said today that a bottle of water found in the hotel room of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which Germany and other Western governments say was poisoned with a neurotoxic substance, could have served as evidence in the case, but was removed from Russia. by Navalny supporters.

Navalny’s team said yesterday that the water bottle, taken from the hotel room in the city of Tomsk last month, was taken to Germany, where they found traces of agent Novichok.

Asked about the discovery, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian experts were unable to examine the bottle and therefore Moscow could not comment.

“We cannot explain this because, as you know, this bottle – if it existed – was taken to Germany or elsewhere. So something that could have become evidence of poisoning has unfortunately been removed. That (raises) a additional question: why? “said Peskov.

“There is too much nonsense in this story to take someone’s word for granted,” he added.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/9H5n28p76QQ

Russia said it needed to see more evidence before a formal criminal investigation was opened in the Navalny case and asked Germany to hand over Navalny’s medical data so that they could be reviewed.

Navalny’s allies said that a proper investigation into the case will show that the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin and Russian security services are responsible for poisoning the politician.

The Kremlin considered the charge to be unfounded, saying it would make no sense to poison Navalny and then allow him to travel for medical treatment in another country where the poison would be detected.

Related news

World

Leaked laboratory bacteria contaminates more than 3,000 people in China

kenyan -
More than 3,000 people fell ill after a bacterium "escaped" in 2019 from a biopharmaceutical laboratory Image: iStock...
Read more
World

With 30 million cases of covid-19, governments around the world adopt new restrictions

kenyan -
Health professional shows marks left by the N95 mask, which protects against the coronavirus Image: Getty Images ...
Read more
World

London Mayor cancels New Year’s fireworks display due to pandemic

kenyan -
Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, decided to cancel the New Year's party to avoid crowds in the city Image: NIKLAS...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,777FansLike
3,538FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Plants ‘invade’ buildings in China and residents abandon property

World kenyan -
External view of the set of buildings Image: STR / AFP The "vegetated" buildings of a...
Read more

Without contact with males for 15 years, elderly snake lays 7...

World kenyan -
The zoo claims that asexual reproduction is uncommon, but not uncommon, in the species Image: Reproduction ...
Read more

During tributes to the victims of 9/11, Trump asks union between...

World kenyan -
Donald Trump and Melania Trump in memorial to 9/11 victims in Pennsylvania Image: REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst ...
Read more

Province in Turkey sanctions those who do not wear a mask...

World kenyan -
Saraya government ordered the sentence to 65 people Image: eclipse_images / iStock Staying at home for...
Read more

Youtubers couple announce baby sex in world’s tallest building

World kenyan -
A Burj Khalifa-type ad would cost R $ 504,000, but the couple says they paid nothing Image: Reproduction ...
Read more

Protests in Colombia add up to 13 dead and 403 injured;...

World kenyan -
Acts were motivated by the case of lawyer Javier Ordóñez, 43, killed in police custody Image: Schneyder Mendoza / AFP)...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke