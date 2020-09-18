Kremlin says bottle could be proof in Navalny case, but has been removed from Russia

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny makes first public statement after waking up from a coma caused by poisoning Image: SOCIAL MEDIA / via REUTERS

The Kremlin said today that a bottle of water found in the hotel room of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which Germany and other Western governments say was poisoned with a neurotoxic substance, could have served as evidence in the case, but was removed from Russia. by Navalny supporters.

Navalny’s team said yesterday that the water bottle, taken from the hotel room in the city of Tomsk last month, was taken to Germany, where they found traces of agent Novichok.

Asked about the discovery, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian experts were unable to examine the bottle and therefore Moscow could not comment.

“We cannot explain this because, as you know, this bottle – if it existed – was taken to Germany or elsewhere. So something that could have become evidence of poisoning has unfortunately been removed. That (raises) a additional question: why? “said Peskov.

“There is too much nonsense in this story to take someone’s word for granted,” he added.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/9H5n28p76QQ

Russia said it needed to see more evidence before a formal criminal investigation was opened in the Navalny case and asked Germany to hand over Navalny’s medical data so that they could be reviewed.

Navalny’s allies said that a proper investigation into the case will show that the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin and Russian security services are responsible for poisoning the politician.

The Kremlin considered the charge to be unfounded, saying it would make no sense to poison Navalny and then allow him to travel for medical treatment in another country where the poison would be detected.