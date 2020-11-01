Lady Gaga will make Biden’s last rally; John Legend accompanies Harris

Lady Gaga will participate in Joe Biden’s rally in Pennsylvania Image: Reproduction Twitter

Lady Gaga will be next to Joe Biden, Democratic candidate for the Presidency of the United States, in his last rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, according to TV networks Bloomberg and NBC News. It will be the same city where he started the campaign.

The singer and producer John Legend will accompany Kamala Harris, vice-champion with Biden, in Philadelphia.

With two days to go, Democrat Joe Biden holds a significant national advantage over the president Donald Trump amid deep voter concerns about the HIV pandemic coronavirusbut Trump it keeps alive its hopes of at least remaining competitive in the states that could be crucial in the dispute for the White House, according to a balance made by Reuters.

Biden’s national leadership over the Republican president has remained relatively stable in recent months, while the public health crisis persists. He is ahead with 51% of the voting intentions against 43% for Trump in the latest Reuters / Ipsos poll conducted between 27 and 29 October.

But Trump he is still close to Biden in vital states, the so-called “swing states”, which would be enough to give him the 270 votes from the state Electoral College needed to achieve his second term. Reuters / Ipsos polls show that the race remains fierce in Florida, North Carolina and Arizona.