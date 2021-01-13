Lagarde: lockdowns in Europe should last until the end of the 1st quarter and do not change projections

ECB President said the resumption of lockdowns on the continent to contain covid-19 should last until the end of the first quarter Image: Francois Lenoir / Reuters

ECB (European Central Bank) President Christine Lagarde said today that the resumption of lockdowns on the continent to contain the advance of covid-19 should last until the end of the first quarter. According to her, the scenario was already foreseen and, therefore, does not change the economic projections of the monetary authority. “Our projections are still very plausible,” she said in a virtual event promoted by the Reuters agency, when asked about the resumption of strict restrictive measures in countries like Germany.

Lagarde defended that 2021 starts in a better perspective compared to last year, given the vaccination process against the new coronavirus on the block. The European Union already makes use of prophylactics from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna and must authorize, until the end of the month, the emergency use of AstraZeneca doses in partnership with the University of Oxford.

“Some 2020 uncertainties have already been resolved, such as Brexit and the elections in the United States,” said the ECB president. For her, more than the certification of the American elected president, Joe Biden, the definition of congressional control – conquered by Democrats – was a fundamental point in defining the world’s economic possibilities in the next four years.

Still, Lagarde reiterated that caution is needed at this time of persistent pandemic and that much uncertainty remains on the ECB’s radar. “We are very concerned about the eventual inefficiency of the vaccination program against covid-19”, he warned, during the event.