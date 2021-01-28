Latin America is stagnant in the fight against corruption, says Transparency International

Head of Transparency International for Latin America, Luciana Torchiaro assesses that the result in fighting corruption is “frustrating” Image: Getty Images

The result of Latin America in the fight against corruption is “frustrating” and “hardly improved since 2015” – says the head of the organization TI (Transparency International) for Latin America, Luciana Torchiaro, who today presented her annual index of perception of this scourge in the world.

In a year of 2020 marked by the pandemic of the coronavirus, Luciana considers that “no Latin American country has had an excellent performance in terms of transparency”.

Still, the TI report presents examples, such as that of Peru, showing that, despite the virus, there is room for improvement in the fight against corruption.

Question: Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index ranks countries from 0 to 100, according to their effectiveness in fighting corruption in the public sector. What score does the American continent get?

Answer: “43 average. But America has been stagnating since 2015 in that number. And it is very frustrating in the context of a pandemic, because every penny of public money that does not get where it should have has very important repercussions”.

Q: What was the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the management of public resources?

A: “Many governments have taken advantage of the pandemic and health emergency situation to weaken the checks and balances systems, the independence of control bodies, civil liberties, that is, fundamental conditions for the effective fight against corruption.

The litmus test for many governments now will be to see how they handle the procurement and distribution of treatments for covid-19, and it is important that the strategies are transparent. “

Q: Which countries are most concerned in your fight against corruption?

A: “A worrying case is El Salvador, where access to information is consciously obstructed and without transparency and it is very difficult to fight corruption.

In the case of Honduras, many steps have been taken this year: the Mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) against corruption and impunity has ended, the country’s president is being investigated for cases of corruption and aggressive laws have been passed in the fight against corruption “.

Q: Your report presents examples of countries like Uruguay and Chile that are doing well in the fight against corruption. What are they doing right?

A: “They are countries, whose democratic institutions work, have transparency and control mechanisms that are more efficient than the others.

In Peru, the perception of corruption has also improved a lot, because two laws were passed in 2020, which prevent those convicted of corruption from accessing public offices and increase transparency in public finances. These types of laws are fundamental, but it is important that they are accompanied by sanctions against those who commit crimes “.

Q: Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Argentina, Mexico … Latin America is currently experiencing many electoral processes and changes in government. Does this represent hope in the fight against corruption?

A: “In almost every country in the region, corruption is one of the issues that most concerns citizens, and I believe that elections are always an opportunity to address this issue publicly. Going to vote is an opportunity for citizens to say: we are not we vote for corrupt “.

Q: What measures should countries wishing to combat corruption in the public sector take?

A: “I think it is important to re-establish the checks and balances systems, promote access to information, transparency and accountability”.