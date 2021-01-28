Lawyer calls ‘temperamental’ girl who sued school for racism

Teenager Ruby Williams, who sued her school for racism Image: Kate Williams

The debate over the case of Ruby Williams, a black teenager who won £ 8,500 in compensation in a lawsuit against her school for racism, has surfaced in the UK.

Lawyer Jon Holbrook, via Twitter, criticized not only the Ruby case, but the Equality Act, proclaimed in the UK in 2010.

Four years ago, Ruby Williams, now 19, accused the school where she studied, the Urswick Church of England, in London, of racial discrimination for saying that her curly hair was outside the standards of the school uniform.

At the time, the family received support from the Commission on Human Rights and Equality and managed to reach an agreement with the school. The institution recently published a video on social networks, recalling the case.

In response to the video, attorney Holbrook tweeted that “the Equality Act undermined school discipline by empowering the temperamental black teenager.”

Ruby’s mother, who appears in the video, said her daughter was incredibly brave in challenging institutional racism that affects black students across the country. She condemns the lawyer’s comment.

“He doesn’t know anything about her suffering. It took three and a half years before they changed policies,” said the mother.

The tweet was condemned by other law enforcement officials and Holbrook was criticized by colleagues. Lawyers for Cornerstone Barristers, a traditional group that fights on social issues, said they “repudiated the content of the tweet and all its hints”.

“There is nothing ‘temperamental’ about defending your rights. We should all exist without having to edit ourselves to fit racist norms,” ​​said Maurice McLeod, executive director of Race of the Agenda, British entity for the defense of ethnic minorities.

Kate Williams told The Guardian that she was “shocked, but not surprised”. “There are people with this view in all professions and it scares them. This guy is attacking a young and vulnerable person, without knowing anything about his circumstances, and that is very dangerous,” said the mother.

She also says that despite the support she received, the daughter was disappointed with some institutions that were supposed to protect her.

“Ruby suffered for three and a half years. Where was the Ministry of Education? The child rights bodies? I begged for help in 2016 and everyone left my daughter in this situation.”

The lawyer said to the newspaper, “My tweet has brought attention to a serious political issue, how much children of color have been able to undermine school uniform policies by forcing them to adapt to cultural differences.”

“The attempt to cancel me that has been led by the left on Twitter shows how difficult it is to have a reasonable debate on issues related to race. It is time for the country to also question the damaging impact of the Equality Act,” concluded the lawyer.