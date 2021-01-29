Lebanon lockdown protests leave 2 dead and over 300 injured

In Tripoli, protesters push a trash container during a Lebanon lockdown protest Image: Omar Ibrahim / Reuters

TRIPOLI, 29 JAN (ANSA) – At least two people have died and more than 300 were injured in clashes between police and anti-government protesters in Tripoli, in northern Lebanon, on the fourth consecutive day of protests in the country. During the last mobilization, the city council headquarters was set on fire by the crowd, which is increasingly disgusted by the new lockdown imposed by the government to try to control the progress of Covid-19. The images published on social networks and transmitted by the local television station show the building engulfed in flames, in addition to the presence of several young protesters. Tripoli’s mayor, Riad Yamaq, said no city officials or officials were inside the building during the fire. “It is a cowardly act that goes against the principles of anti-government mobilization,” Yamaq told reporters in the middle of the night, after hearing about the case. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab demanded on Friday (29) that the “bandits” responsible for the attacks in Tripoli be arrested and brought to justice. “Condemning the attack is not enough to offset the cost paid for Tripoli, a city used by certain parties to send explosive political messages. We must now arrest these bandits so that they are held responsible for what they have done,” said Diab. Lebanon is dominated by a serious economic crisis that started well before the arrival of the new coronavirus pandemic. However, efforts to stop the spread of the disease have worsened the situation. More than half of the nation’s population is living below the poverty line. The violence of the protests, which has been almost uninterrupted since Monday night (25), has killed at least two protesters and injured more than 300 individuals, including about 30 military and police. Amnesty International and local humanitarian organizations have already warned of alleged violations committed by protesters by the police.