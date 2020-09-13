Leonardo Sakamoto – Bolsonaro sacrifices Brazilian interests for imaginary friendship with Trump

US flag demonstrating in favor of Bolsonaro Image: Photo: Ueslei Marcelino – 3.mai.20 / Reuters

Jair Bolsonaro loves to say that Brazilian civil society lacks patriotism. It uses the conspiracy theory that the defense of the rights of indigenous peoples to their lands opens the way for the internationalization of the Amazon. But it is he who, again, has proved that his political-ideological fetish guides us to “America First, Brazil later”.

The Brazilian government has renewed the quota for ethanol from the United States that can enter Brazil without paying import tax, a sea of ​​62.5 million liters per month. Above that, the value is the common Mercosur tariff, 20%. The quota had expired in August.

But to help Donald Trump, who seeks votes in the corn-producing states (raw material for ethanol there), Bolsonaro made life difficult for Brazilian producers, who have stocks to spend due to reduced consumption in the pandemic.

And this was after the United States reduced the quota of semi-finished steel that Brazil can sell to them without tariffs – the total dropped from 350 thousand to 60 thousand tons for the fourth quarter of the year. The reason was also pressure from the US industry on Trump, candidate for reelection, because of the drop in demand due to the pandemic.

In other words, after we took a big fish from someone that Bolsonaro calls a friend and ally, we served him a cup of tea and massaged his feet. Chancellor Ernesto Araújo may call this diplomacy, but here he has another name: pay for snacks.

In the debate that led to the renewal of the quota, the Ministry of Agriculture was against it. It ended up being defeated under the justification that this opens the way to facilitate the export of sugar to the USA. Sources heard by the column claim that it is easier for such a camel to pass through the eye of the needle than for it to occur in the short term.

In addition, the quota renewal lasts only three months. The corn ethanol producer in the United States has to be very sucker to not realize that this will work as an electoral move, as most likely Brazil will raise the quota again after the November presidential elections in the USA.

But what history shows us is that there are people who like to be deceived. There, here, everywhere.

The issue at stake here is not the free trade of ethanol, sugar, alcohol. You can be in favor of Brazil and the United States having a purchase and sale relationship without tariffs for various products – as has already happened with ethanol until the USA made a jump in the total exported here.

The point is that everything sounds like subservience, even among negotiators. Bolsonaro fears losing his ally, which would weaken the position of the extreme right internationally. And because of that, he agrees to do whatever is necessary. Even acting as a North American poodle, overriding the interests of Brazilians.

In the past few months, Trump he used Bolsonaro’s Brazil even as a negative example in the fight against covid-19. But our president remains firm and strong in the art of licking boots.

The current government is not very good at trading. So much so that it abandoned a tradition of more than a century of independent diplomacy in the name of imaginary friends.