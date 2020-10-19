Leonardo Sakamoto – Government Trump treats Brazil like a child by saying who we should buy from

US flag demonstrating in favor of Bolsonaro Image: Photo: Ueslei Marcelino – 3.mai.20 / Reuters

The automatic alignment of the Jair Bolsonaro government to the Donald administration Trump it is so scrunchy that the US Secretary of State feels comfortable telling us who to buy from.

Mike Pompeo said, on Monday (19), at an event on bilateral cooperation, that both countries need to reduce their dependence on imports from China, finding ways to increase trade between them, which would reduce risks. “Each of our two peoples will be safer, and each of our two nations will be much more prosperous, whether in two, five or ten years,” he said.

Bolsonaro did not say that he would like to turn his back on China, our biggest trading partner, despite having stated at the same event that relations between Brazil and the USA have never been better.

The question is: better for whom.

Between China and the United States, Brazil should prefer the independence that marked its foreign policy throughout the 20th century, without abandoning the right to criticize the serious human rights violations caused by both Beijing and Washington.

But, since Bolsonaro and Chancellor Ernesto Araújo took over, the motto of Itamaraty has been “America First”.

This is the second time in a month that Pompeo has been involved in an episode in which Brazilian sovereignty is called into question.

A meeting with Araújo, on September 18, in Boa Vista, Roraima, served as a platform for criticism of Venezuela – which led the opposition in the Federal Senate to summon the chancellor for helping to create a factoid to be used in the campaign. Trump re-election.

Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) told the column, during the testimony, that the case marked “the sad end of our foreign relations policy”. Humberto Costa (PT-PE), in turn, said that the purpose of the Secretary of State’s visit was to provoke, using the question of human rights in Venezuela for electoral action. Telmário Mota (Pros-RR) complained at the hearing that the minister should protect the interests of Brazil, not the United States.

As I said here, Jair Bolsonaro loves to shout that Brazilian civil society lacks patriotism, using conspiracy theories about surrender in the Amazon. But his government is showing signs of putting foreign interests first.

For example, it renewed the United States ethanol quota that can enter Brazil without paying import tax – a sea of ​​62.5 million liters per month. Above that, the value is the common Mercosur tariff, 20%. The quota had expired in August. The Ministry of Agriculture was against it; Brazilian producers sizzled.

In other words: to help Donald Trump, who seeks votes in the corn-producing states (raw material for ethanol there), Bolsonaro made life difficult for Brazilian producers, who have stocks to spend due to reduced consumption in the pandemic.

And this is after the United States reduced the quota of semi-finished steel that Brazil can sell to them without tariffs – the total dropped from 350 thousand to 60 thousand tons for the fourth quarter of the year. The reason was also pressure from the US industry on Trump, candidate for reelection, because of the drop in demand due to the pandemic.

It is the diplomacy of the snack payment.

The issue is not free trade in ethanol or steel, but how it all sounds like subservience. Bolsonaro fears that Trump get out of power, which would weaken your position. And because of that, he accepts to do whatever is necessary. Even acting as a pet of the North American, overriding the interests of Brazilians.

And there is one more in the oven: Brazil shows signs that it intends to exclude or limit the participation of Chinese Huawei in the choice of the 5G system, placing its automatic alignment with the USA above the free market.

Meanwhile, bolsonaristas are bombarding the conspiracy theory that the Chinese vaccine against coronavirus intends to inject nanochips into the population in order to monitor and control people through 5G from Huawei. Coming up with all this, we have globalist billionaires, pedophile intellectuals, Knights Templar and the Illuminati.

That salute that Bolsonaro paid to the American flag in May last year, after all, was not folklore, but a harbinger.