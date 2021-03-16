Lethal pollution increases in 2020 despite confinements

Archive – Among the capitals, New Delhi (photo) was the most contaminated Image: Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

In 2020, three quarters of countries registered levels above the maximum recommendations for the presence of microparticles in the air, responsible for many premature deaths, despite the significant drop in polluting activities due to the covid-19 pandemic, says a report released today.

In total, 84% of countries recorded a drop in air pollution levels with fine PM2.5 particles (less than 2.5 micrometers), according to the report, prepared by the research unit of the Swiss company IQAir and Greenpeace with data from air conditioning stations. monitoring services, two thirds of them operated by public institutions.

Of 106 countries with available data, only 24 complied with WHO (World Health Organization) standards for particles whose diameter corresponds to one-thirtieth of a human hair. This size allows the particles to enter the blood system through the lungs, causing asthma, lung cancer or heart disease.

The majority of the seven million premature deaths in the world that the WHO attributes to air pollution were caused by PM2.5, coming from sandstorms, agriculture, industry and combustion of fossil energies.

“Many regions in the world saw unprecedented, but temporary, improvements in air quality in 2020. The restrictions caused by the covid represented a brutal drop in the consumption of fossil energy,” said Lauri Myllyvirta, of the Research Center on Energy and Air CREA), which also collaborated with the study.

“This has made it possible to prevent tens of thousands of deaths in the world.”

Other studies suggest that exposure to air pollution increases vulnerability to covid-19 and may favor the circulation of the virus.

The improvement in air quality in 2020 has already been observed in many regional studies, as well as the increase in pollution with the easing of restrictions.

As in previous years, South and East Asia were the regions most affected by PM2.5 in 2020: Bangladesh, India and Pakistan concentrate 42 of the 50 most polluted cities in the world, 49 out of 50 when considering China, where 86% of the cities analyzed registered a global improvement.

Among the capitals, New Delhi was the most contaminated (as in 2019), with more than eight times the maximum dose recommended by WHO. Next up are Dacca, Ulan Bator, Kabul and Doha. Islamabad is the 11th and Beijing is the 15th.

At the other end of the list are the cities of Stockholm, Helsinki and Wellington as the least polluted.

Only one country, the United States, registered an increase in PM2.5 pollution, of 6.7%, attributed to the great fires that devastated the northwest of the country. According to the study, 38% of American cities did not comply with WHO standards in 2020, compared to 21% in 2019.