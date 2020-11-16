Home World World Libya negotiations end without government deal
World

Libya negotiations end without government deal

By kenyan
“10 years of conflict are not resolved in one week,” says the UN envoy to the country Image: Getty Images

The Libyan political dialogue started last Monday (9) in Tunisia, with UN mediation, to designate a unity government and end a decade of conflict, ended today, the United Nations announced.

“We agreed to meet again, remotely, a week from now, to define a mechanism for choosing the future authority,” said UN envoy to Libya, Stephanie Williams.

On the agenda of the 75 delegates gathered at the invitation of the UN outside Tunis, there was an agreement on national elections and the appointment of the head of government and three members of a presidential council to form a union executive.

“We reached a consensus on three important documents: the roadmap, the authorities’ prerogatives and the eligibility criteria,” said Stephanie, noting that “10 years of conflict are not resolved in one week”.

Related news

Target of protests, Peruvian president resigns in less than a week in office

World kenyan -
Protesters called for Merino to leave the presidency Image: EPA Peruvian President Manuel Merino,...
Read more

Hurricane Iota gains strength and approaches Central America

World kenyan -
Satellite image shows Hurricane Iota approaching Central America Image: Handout / RAMMB / NOAA / NESDIS / AFP ...
Read more

As president-elect, Biden restores sobriety to US diplomacy

World kenyan -
Joe Biden is the elected president in the last election in the United States Image: KEVIN LAMARQUE / REUTERS ...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Raila, President Kenyatta, move in to quell rising opposition to BBI

News Chuoyo Protus -
President Kenyatta and his handshake comrade, Raila Odinga, are making plans for a flurry of meetings to re-popularise the BBI. After the launch of the...
Read more

MP collapses and dies at his home

News Tracy Aime -
Matungu Member of Parliament Justus Murunga Makokha is dead. The legislator died on Saturday night after collapsing at his home. Mr Makokha was a member...
Read more

Co-wives drama delay the late Kakamega Chief of Staff burial

News Joyce Rizzoli -
Kakamega's Court Magistrate on Friday, November 13, 2020, ruled that Sissy Nandama was the legitimate wife of the late Kakamega Chief of Staff Mr...
Read more

Old man that CS Magoha insulted speaks up

News Tracy Aime -
A few days ago, a video showing Education CS George Magoha insulting an older man surfaced online. The video attracted a lot of criticism...
Read more

Trump says for the first time that Biden won, but goes...

World kenyan -
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, candidate for re-election in 2020 by the Republican Party Image: Mandel Ngan...
Read more

Ginimbi’s autopsy reveals real cause of death

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
The late flamboyant businessman and socialite Ginimbi, real name Genius Kadungure, cause of death is finally clear through his autopsy. Ginimbi's autopsy shows that he...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke