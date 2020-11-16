Libya negotiations end without government deal

“10 years of conflict are not resolved in one week,” says the UN envoy to the country Image: Getty Images

The Libyan political dialogue started last Monday (9) in Tunisia, with UN mediation, to designate a unity government and end a decade of conflict, ended today, the United Nations announced.

“We agreed to meet again, remotely, a week from now, to define a mechanism for choosing the future authority,” said UN envoy to Libya, Stephanie Williams.

On the agenda of the 75 delegates gathered at the invitation of the UN outside Tunis, there was an agreement on national elections and the appointment of the head of government and three members of a presidential council to form a union executive.

“We reached a consensus on three important documents: the roadmap, the authorities’ prerogatives and the eligibility criteria,” said Stephanie, noting that “10 years of conflict are not resolved in one week”.