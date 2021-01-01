London reactivates major coronavirus field hospital

20.Mar.2020 – Elderly couple walking in London, England, during a coronavirus pandemic Image: NurPhoto via Getty Images

The British public health service (NHS), under strong pressure from the increase in the number of patients with covid-19, announced on Thursday (31) the reactivation of a gigantic field hospital hastily erected in London during the first wave of the pandemic in April.

The United Kingdom, where a new, more contagious variant coronavirus was identified two weeks ago, recorded a record number of infections in the past few days, raising concerns that hospitals will be overwhelmed in the coming weeks in some regions.

“London hospitals are under great pressure due to the high rates of infection by covid-19,” said an NHS spokesman.

“As the medical team makes additional efforts and public health in London opens more beds in the capital’s hospitals to care for the most serious patients, it is essential that people do everything possible to reduce the transmission of the virus,” he added.

In that context, it has been ordered that “London’s Nightingale hospital be reactivated and be ready to admit patients if necessary,” he said, specifying that “this process is already underway”.

This immense field hospital, installed in a congress center in the capital in less than ten days to face the growing flow of patients during the first wave of the virus, opened on April 3.

Created with the support of the army, it had an initial capacity of 500 beds, with the possibility of expansion to 4 thousand, equivalent to 10 conventional hospitals.

But it was used relatively little, in part due to the lack of available health professionals. Other field hospitals, all called Nightingale, in honor of a famous British nurse, have been set up in other parts of the country.

Those in Manchester and Harrogate in the north of England and Bristol in the south west are currently being used to treat patients who do not have covid-19, the NHS spokesman explained.

“The number of patients hospitalized with covid is increasing dramatically, and the other hospitals in Nightingale are ready to admit patients if necessary,” he added.