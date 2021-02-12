Los Angeles stops vaccination for lack of immunizer

Vaccination structure at Dodgers baseball stadium in Los Angeles Image: MIKE BLAKE / REUTERS

A notice on the website used to organize the vaccination in Los Angeles, in the United States, says: “Due to the lack of availability of vaccines, we are unable to make new appointments at this time”. The city suspended immunization until next Tuesday (16).

The Los Angeles City Hall warning details: “Please come back later. If you received your first dose, you will be notified of your second dose.” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed yesterday at a news conference that the second dose of those who have already received the first is guaranteed.

Garcetti said he “does not know” why the city is not receiving enough doses of the vaccine. He also said that Los Angeles would have the capacity to vaccinate 13,000 people a day, but received only 16,000 doses this week.

So far, the Los Angeles vaccination priority that has been adopted is for health workers and seniors over 65. The vaccine being used in the city of California is that of Moderna.

Vaccination was taking place at five sites and all of them were closed. The mayor also said that when it is resumed, there will be more vaccination posts and the list of those eligible to receive the immunizer will increase.

For now, the city has vaccinated just over 293,000 people, according to the mayor. The city has about four million inhabitants and is one of the most affected by covid-19 in the United States.