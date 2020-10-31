Home World World Macron says his statements about caricature of Muhammad were rigged
World

Macron says his statements about caricature of Muhammad were rigged

By kenyan

“I am in favor of being able to write, think and draw freely in my country,” said the French president

Paris, Oct 31, 2020 (AFP) – French President Emmanuel Macron denounced on Saturday (31) that his statements about the Mohammed caricatures were rigged, as “political and religious leaders” implied that these drawings are “a French government demonstration “against Islam.

“The reactions of the Muslim world were due to many lies and the fact that people understood that I am in favor of these cartoons,” said the young leader in an interview with the Arab network Al-Jazeera.

“I am in favor of being able to write, think and draw freely in my country because I consider this important, it represents a right and our freedoms”, he added.

The campaign against French products sparked by the controversy is “unworthy” and “unacceptable”, the president said.

The campaign “has been carried out by some private groups because they did not understand and were based on lies about the caricatures, sometimes by other leaders. It is unacceptable”, he added.

