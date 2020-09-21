Home World World Madeleine's parents are innocent of disappearance, says German investigation
World

Madeleine’s parents are innocent of disappearance, says German investigation

By kenyan
July 8. 2014 – Madeleine’s parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, missing in 2007 Image: Mario Cruz / EFE

German police said the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007 showed that her parents are completely innocent.

According to the British tabloid The Sun, the police said they had found “no indication” that Kate and Gerry McCann were involved in the disappearance of their daughter in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

On Portuguese TV, the German promoter Hans Christian Wolters stated that Christian Brueckner is the only suspect in the case and that, although the parents refuse to believe until the body is found, the evidence indicates that the girl was actually killed.

“All I will say is that we have conducted a very serious investigation and there is no indication that Madeleine McCann’s parents are linked to her disappearance. On the other hand, we have a lot of evidence pointing out that Christian killed her,” he said. Wolters to the program “Friday at 9”.

Brueckner, a 43-year-old German, was named as a suspect in the child’s disappearance in June. “The result of our investigation in no way points to the possibility that the suspect may have kept Madeleine alive. We have nothing to indicate that she may be alive. Everything we have indicates that she is dead,” he added.

