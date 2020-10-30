Home World World Maduro blames US and Colombia for 'terrorist attack' on refinery in Venezuela
World

Maduro blames US and Colombia for 'terrorist attack' on refinery in Venezuela

By kenyan

17.jun.2020 – In mask, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, records a speech on television at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas Image: Marcelo Garcia / Presidency of Venezuela / AFP

Caracas, 30 Oct 2020 (AFP) – Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro today blamed Colombian colleague Iván Duque and the United States for a victimless explosion at the country’s main refinery, Amuay, which his government denounced as a terrorist attack.

“They have no limits. Iván Duque and Álvaro Uribe Vélez (former president of Colombia and Duque’s political mentor) are behind this attack, together with the intelligence agencies of the United States,” said Maduro during an act broadcast on state TV, without provide evidence of the connection between Bogotá and Washington with the explosion.

Maduro tends to denounce armed attacks, denied by his opponents, in the face of events such as the mass blackouts that paralyzed the country throughout 2019, and often accuses neighboring Colombia and the United States of being responsible.

According to opposition leaders and union leaders, the explosion that occurred today in Amuay would have been caused by a failure in activities to reactivate the refinery, at a time when the country faces an acute fuel shortage.

Amuay is the heart of the gigantic refining complex in Paraguaná, one of the largest in the world, with the capacity to process 955,000 barrels a day of crude oil and fuels, but hit by the collapse of the Venezuelan oil industry, which produced 3.2 million barrels of crude per day for 12 years and currently offers less than 400,000, according to OPEC.

