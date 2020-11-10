Home World World Maduro envisages mass vaccination in Venezuela against covid-19 from April
World

Maduro envisages mass vaccination in Venezuela against covid-19 from April

By kenyan
Venezuela, with 30 million inhabitants, accumulates 95,149 confirmed cases and 830 deaths from the new coronavirus Image: Carolina Cabral / Getty Images

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said on Tuesday (10) that the Caribbean country will be “in a position” to start a massive vaccination against covid-19 from April 2021, being “optimistic”.

“I optimistically calculated that in April, I think in April, we could be in a position to start, with luck, Insha’Allah, the vaccination in Venezuela of all our people for free, safe and direct,” said the president in a speech on television.

The socialist government claims to have flattened the contagion curve in Venezuela. The country of 30 million inhabitants accumulates 95,149 confirmed cases and 830 deaths due to the new coronavirus, according to official figures.

Organizations like Human Rights Watch, however, question the official balance sheets because they believe they hide a much worse situation.

In October, Maduro had said that vaccination would start between December and January, when he was waiting for vaccines to arrive from Russia and China, two of his main international allies.

According to the president, people “with some illness” and the elderly, as well as teachers, doctors and nurses, will be the first to receive the vaccine.

In early October, the country received a shipment of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V to participate in the clinical testing phase, which includes about 2,000 volunteers, including Nicolás Maduro Guerra, the president’s son.

“The Sputnik V vaccine test in Venezuela is going very well,” celebrated Maduro at the presidential palace in Miraflores, promising to present the “final results” when the study ends, without specifying a date.

Russia in August became the first country to register a vaccine against covid-19, named Sputnik V in honor of the first satellite launched into space in 1957. However, the announcement was met with skepticism by the international community.

For the time being, no vaccine has received authorization for large-scale commercial distribution, but Chinese authorities have given the go-ahead for the emergency use of some of its developing vaccines, and in Russia, part of the political elite said they had been vaccinated with Sputnik V, that the government hopes to release to the country’s population in the coming months.

The pandemic hit Venezuela in the midst of a serious economic crisis, with three years of hyperinflation and seven years of recession.

Related news

Biden elected: 6 key points of the Democrat’s plan for the US economy

World kenyan -
"You cannot deal with an economic crisis before you defeat the pandemic," said Biden during his first speech as president-elect...
Read more

Biden elected: 6 key points of the Democrat’s plan for the US economy

World kenyan -
"You cannot deal with an economic crisis before you defeat the pandemic," said Biden during his first speech as president-elect...
Read more

Pompeo to visit US allies who recognized Biden’s victory

World kenyan -
Pompeo will visit US allies who recognized Biden's victory Image: AFP PHOTOS Washington, 10 Nov...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Former beauty queen linked to the death of her two children

News Tracy Aime -
Police officers have linked a former beauty queen in Nyeri County to the mysterious death of her two toddlers. The two children mysteriously drowned...
Read more

Pfizer develops a COVID-19 vaccine with 90% efficacy

CoronaVirus (COVID-19) Chuoyo Protus -
Pharmaceutical Company, Pfizer, has announced the development of a COVID-19 vaccine with an efficacy of 90 %. According to the pharmaceutical giant, the vaccine successfully...
Read more

10 Sperm Fertilizing Foods for Couples to Get Pregnant Fast

Health kenyan -
Did you know that what you eat can affect sperm quality? Just like women, men are also encouraged to eat healthy and nutritious...
Read more

Kenya grants Tanzania’s Godbless Lema political asylum

News Laiza Maketso -
Kenya has granted Tanzania's politician Godbless Lema political asylum in the country. According to Lema, President John Pombe Magufuli's government plan to victimised him...
Read more

Attorney General Authorizes Investigations of American Election

World kenyan -
Jan. 20, 2020 - William Barr, United States Attorney General, has authorized federal prosecutors across the country to...
Read more

Man dies of heart attack after mixing Viagra and erection cream...

World kenyan -
Viagra Image: AFP A man "addicted to sex" died after suffering a heart attack, during an...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke