Maduro evokes Fidel and sends armed militia to border with Colombia

“I ratify the order to the FANB (Bolivarian National Armed Forces) and the Bolivarian Militia in the State of Apure, to apply the doctrine: War of the Whole People against irregular groups and Colombian terrorists. Civic-Military-Police Union in defense of Venezuelan sovereignty. Zero tolerance!”

With the message published on Tuesday in his Twitter account, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro confirmed the decision of his government to send 1,000 militiamen to the state of Apure (southwest of the country), where since March 21 there have been clashes between dissidents of the former – FARC guerrillas and Venezuelan volunteer militiamen.

The Bolivarian Militia is an organ formed by civilians ideologically aligned with the socialist government of Venezuela, who have been trained and armed to act as an additional component of the FANB.

Since its creation, under Hugo Chávez, this group has been the subject of controversy. The late president wanted to incorporate him into the Bolivarian Armed Forces in his constitutional reform proposal rejected by voters in 2007.

I ratify the order of the FANB and the Bolivarian Militia in the Apure state, to apply the doctrine: War from all over the Pueblo against irregular groups and Colombian terrorists. Civic-Military-Police Union in defense of Venezuelan sovereignty. Cero Tolerancia! pic.twitter.com/UrSoHGOHqs – Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 14, 2021

In February 2020, this incorporation finally took place through a reform of the FANB Law approved by the National Constituent Assembly, which is controlled by Chavismo.

Critics of Maduro do not recognize the power of the Constituent Assembly and accuse it of usurping powers that belong to Parliament.

‘The War of All the People’

Behind the creation of this militia was Chavez’s idea of ​​promoting a “civic-military” union, of preparing the country for a possible “asymmetric war” against the United States, inspired by a concept of Cuban military doctrine known as ” All People’s War “, which predicts that in the face of an” eventual attack by imperialism “, the Armed Forces will be reinforced by the militia and the” armed people “.

Maduro said Tuesday (13/4) that in the face of what is happening in Apure there must be a “war for the whole people” and that this experience serves as “teaching to defend the territory against the armed groups of the Southern Command” of the USA and the Colombian government.

About 6,000 residents of Apure had to cross the border with Colombia to escape these armed clashes, in which 8 Venezuelan soldiers died, according to officials in that country.

The commander of the Bolivarian Militia, Brigadier General Manuel Bernal Martínez, said that the 1,000 militiamen who will send Apure are volunteers and that they will act as a “humanitarian militia to protect communities” in the region.

In Cuba, the War for All People is provided for in the National Defense Law, passed in 1994, as part of that country’s military doctrine.

According to this legislation, the War of All People, as a strategic defensive conception of the country, “summarizes the historical experience accumulated by the nation; it is based on the implantation of the territorial defensive system as a support for its military power and on the most diversified employment of all. forces and resources of society and the State “.

However, the origins of this doctrine are linked to the thinking of Fidel Castro, who since the early years of the Cuban revolution has been in favor of the massive incorporation of the civilian population in the defense of the country.

In 1959, the late Cuban president described his thinking that led to the creation of the doctrine: “When each factory is a fortress, when each union is a bulwark of the Revolution, when every corner, every street, every neighborhood, every hill, every road, each tree has a man to defend it; when each of the places where the 3,000 delegates of this Congress work are strongholds of the Revolution and the workers have discipline and the workers are united and the workers are trained and the workers know how to fight; and when alongside this tremendous and invincible force is the strength of the peasants in every cooperative, in every piece of land – that the Revolution has given them – in every mountain, in every river, in every valley, in every stone, who can win this revolution? “.