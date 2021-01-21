Maduro hopes to have ‘better relations’ with Biden’s US after breaking with Trump Image: Manaure Quintero / Reuters

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said on Wednesday (20) that he hopes to improve relations with the United States after Joe Biden came to power after breaking them almost two years ago with then President Donald Trump.

“We must say to the United States: we want to improve our relations for a relationship of respect, of mutual recognition, of a future,” said the socialist president in a televised act.

Maduro proposed to the Venezuelan Parliament – controlled by government after the elections boycotted by the main opposition parties and not recognized by Washington – to “study” and “take initiatives” in the face of a “new beginning” in the relationship.

The Trump administration has always maintained a confrontation with Maduro, whom he has labeled a “dictator”, bombed with sanctions, including an oil embargo, and has not recognized himself as president since the election of the socialist in 2018, in a vote considered fraudulent.

On January 23, 2019, the two countries broke off relations after Washington’s recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president in charge of Venezuela.

“Trump goes away, but the empire stays,” said Maduro, who also called Biden a “dictator”.

His nominee for the State Department, Antony Blinken, also branded him a “brutal dictator” and said, at a Senate hearing for confirmation, that he supported Trump’s policy of recognizing Guaido.

“We will continue to work in alliance to defend democracy and stability in the region in the face of the threat of dictatorship, to achieve Venezuela’s freedom and free elections,” Guaidó, represented in the inauguration by Carlos Vecchio, his “ambassador”, wrote earlier. U.S.

However, analysts believe that the Biden government will be more moderate and will advocate international mediation for a gradual transition to a new government in Venezuela.

Maduro, who claimed to have heard Biden’s speech “three times”, asked the new administration to overcome what he called a “demonization” of chavism and “turn the page” on “so much lies (…) after four years of Trumpist cruelty “.

The tension between Caracas and Washington has been constant since the late former socialist president Hugo Chávez (1999-2013) was in power, but reached new heights with Maduro and Trump, who went so far as to say that in the case of Venezuela “all options “are on the table, including the military route.