Maduro says he will work for “decent” dialogues with Biden’s government

17.jun.2020 – With a mask, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, records a speech to television in Caracas Image: Marcelo Garcia / Presidency of Venezuela / AFP

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said on Sunday that he would work to resume “decent” and “sincere” dialogues with the United States, a country with which his government has strained relations, as soon as Joe Biden assumes the presidency of the United States.

“With patience (…) we will work, with luck, to retake decent, sincere and direct channels of dialogue between the future government of Joe Biden” and Venezuela, said the socialist leader in a televised broadcast.

On Saturday, Maduro said he was willing to “talk” after congratulating Biden on his electoral victory, also applauded by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has a power struggle with the president.

Targeted by U.S. sanctions seeking to force his departure, Maduro broke diplomatic ties with Washington in January 2019 after the government Donald Trump he recognized Guaidó, the head of parliament, as acting president, along with fifty other countries.

“Donald Trump left a minefield between the United States government and Venezuela (…), he left a field mired. I know, we know, “said Maduro, hoping that with the Biden government” interventionism will end “in Latin America.

Washington leads international pressure against the Chavista leader, whom he calls a “dictator” and accuses him of having been re-elected in “fraudulent” elections in May 2018.