Main rival of Crown Prince of Arabia disappeared after arrest

A US court case involving Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman over an alleged breach of contract revealed something unexpected: the disappearance of his main rival.

Despite being just the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman he became the de facto ruler of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia (his father, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, is old and ill) and leads a relentless crackdown on opponents, including within his own family.

Deposed in 2017 for the benefit of Mohamed bin Salman (nicknamed MBS), his cousin, the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, has not been seen in public since he was detained in March of last year.

However, in June 2020, Saudi businessman Nader Turki Aldossari filed a complaint on behalf of his son, a US citizen, against Mohamed bin Nayef and other Saudi entities, alleging violation of a decades-long contract related to a refinery project in Saint Lucia (island of the Caribbean).

But how to bring a missing prince? The complaint was eventually changed to include MBS, indicating that by placing his cousin under “house arrest” and confiscating his assets, he prevented him from fulfilling his contractual obligations.

In March, the Crown Prince’s lawyer proposed providing the address of Mohamed bin Nayef “in confidence,” stating in a court document that he was under threat of “terrorism” because of his former position as the kingdom’s interior minister, but not mentioning that he was detained. .

“Nayef is a real prisoner in Saudi Arabia,” he declared. James Tallman, Aldossari’s lawyer, in a document.

In the state of Pennsylvania, a US court last month dismissed allegations of breach of contract in this case, leaving unanswered the question of where the former crown prince is.

Tallman intends to appeal and oppose the travel ban for his client. Nader Turki Aldossari has no right to leave the kingdom, according to letters from his lawyer to President Joe Biden and other high-ranking US officials, to whom the AFP had access.

According to his lawyer, the ban on leaving the country “could lead to prison”.

Saudi authorities have not publicly commented on the arrest of Mohamed bin Nayef, long considered the most trusted Saudi ally of the CIA, the US intelligence agency. According to several sources, the government accuses him of corruption and disloyalty.

In a report published last December, a British parliamentary research group found that Mohamed bin Nayef “could not contest his detention to an independent and impartial judge and has no access to a lawyer”.

Lawyers for Squire Patton Boggs, a Washington-based international law firm, recently claimed that they represent the missing prince while working for his cousin MBS.

Were they hired directly by the first? Do you have access to it? How can they simultaneously represent the two rivals? The cabinet did not respond to questions from the AFP.

“These lawyers have never represented (Mohammed bin Nayef) before,” he told AFP a source who is in direct contact with the prince’s legal team, based in Europe.

“He never met with them and we don’t know how they could gain access to him, as he was denied access to their long-time lawyers, a regular court process or any form of communication with the outside world,” he said.