Majority in the United States believes in women leading the White House until 2030, research points out

Women serve as heads of state or government in only 22 countries, and 119 nations have never had one as a leader, UN data showed. Image: Getty Images

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – More than 90% of Americans believe the country could have its first female president within a decade, a poll showed on Monday, and vice president Kamala Harris is increasingly most viewed as the favorite to a Democratic Party nomination for the 2024 election.

A Gallup poll of 74 countries found that Americans are the most inclined to say that they think a woman could run the nation until 2030.

Most respondents from only three countries – Mauritania, Belarus and Sri Lanka – said they did not expect to see a woman as a leader in the coming years, pointed to the poll conducted between 2019 and 2020 and released for International Women’s Day, celebrated on Monday.

Women serve as heads of state or government in only 22 countries, and 119 nations have never had one as a leader, data from UN Women showed in January, and on average women only occupy a quarter of seats in parliaments worldwide.

But Harris ‘election as the United States’ first female vice president last year was a considerable boost in efforts to strengthen female political representation, and helps young women find themselves in commanding positions, according to activists.

“We all believe that (Harris) will run for president again very, very soon,” said Sara Guillermo, executive director of Ignite, a young women’s political leadership organization based in California, describing the election of ex-presidential Harris as a “great cultural turn”.

Harris, 56, who also made history by becoming the first black American and the first Asian American to win the country’s second most important position, is seen as an obvious competitor for his party’s nomination if President Joe Biden, 78, decides not to run.