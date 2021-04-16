Malawi may discard 16,000 vaccines against covid-19, which have expired

The Malawi Ministry of Health has pledged to discard all covid-19 vaccines that are expiring in the country. This can result in 16,000 doses being discarded, because many people are not seeking vaccination.

The country’s vaccines are developed by AstraZeneca, in partnership with the University of Oxford. They were donated by the African Union to the government last month. A total of 102,000 immunizers were delivered.

People are concerned about possible blood clots caused by the vaccine. Rare cases of this type of complication are being studied in other countries. That information, along with rumors that expired vaccine applications have already taken place, alienated the population.

For now only 1% of the population has been vaccinated, with 230,000 doses – the country has also received immunizations from the Covax Facility initiative and donations from India. Initially, the population ran long lines, but interest declined over time.

“There are some people who hesitate because they want to understand, others because of religion and some people who just think ‘I will go tomorrow’,” said Dr. Ben Chilima, director of the Malawi Institute of Public Health.

The federal government has promised that it will not give expired vaccines. But George Jobe, executive director of the Malawi Health Equity Network, said that more care should be taken with donations, as the application of immunizers should take longer than usual in Africa.

“This is a lesson for our donors. When they make donations, they should see how the nation is prepared. Are people aware and ready to receive the vaccine? problems can happen, “said Jobe.