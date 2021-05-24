Malian military detains president, prime minister and defense minister

BAMAKO (Reuters) – Mali military officials arrested the country’s interim government president, prime minister and defense minister on Monday, deepening political chaos just months after a military coup ousted the previous president, several sources told Reuters.

President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and Defense Minister Souleymane Doucoure were taken to the Kati military base outside the capital Bamako, hours after two members of the Armed Forces lost their positions in a government rearrangement, they said. diplomatic and government sources.

The arrests followed the military deposition in August of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Exchanges of power can exacerbate instability in the West African country, where violent Islamist groups linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State control large areas of the desert to the north.

Political instability and internal military conflicts complicate efforts by Western powers and neighboring countries to help the impoverished country, which contributes to regional insecurity.

Ndaw and Ouane were tasked with overseeing an 18-month transition back to civilian government after the coup in August, but they appear to have been against the control of several important positions by the military.

“The resignation of some of the pillars of the coup was a huge error of judgment,” a former Mali political official told Reuters. “The shares are probably intended to return them to their positions.”

The United Nations mission in Mali called for the group’s “immediate and unconditional” release and said those who detained the leaders would have to answer for their actions.