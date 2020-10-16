Man arrested less than an hour after leaving US prison

Lawrence Crook, 37, was arrested less than an hour after being released from prison in New Jersey (USA) Image: Fairfield Police Department

Less than an hour after being released from custody, Lawrence Crook, 37, was arrested again in New Jersey, United States, on October 8. He, who had already been charged with theft and possession of controlled substances, was said to have committed a new crime that same day: an invasion of a Fairfield Fire Department headquarters.

October 8 started with the episode of the first offense, in which Lawrence was spotted by a man in a condominium carrying bags into a black SUV car. The action caused suspicion and the police were called, according to the local website Fairfield Citizen.

The police then concluded that the car was stolen from a car dealership and managed to locate the suspect. The accused allegedly loaded bags of laundry from a nearby hotel, as well as methamphetamine and drug-making equipment into the car.

The suspect was taken into custody and released after a US $ 300 bond was paid. A hearing was initially scheduled for October 29 at Bridgeport High Court.

However, this would not be the only criminal case in which Lawrance would be involved. On the same day, after leaving prison, he was spotted by a fireman at Fairfield Brigade headquarters. The boy, according to the officer, allegedly walked through the facility and was seen about to commit a theft.

The accused will be responsible for the invasion of the fire station, but also for the theft charge. Arrested again, he will go to court on December 4, due to the second offense.