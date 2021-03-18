Man arrested near US vice president’s house for carrying a gun

The department said the arrest was caused by an “intelligence bulletin from Texas” Image: Getty Images

A Texas man was arrested near the official residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Wednesday and was charged with weapons-related crimes, the US Secret Service reported.

The Secret Service, responsible for the security of the US president and vice president, said the suspect, Paul Murray, 31, was arrested by police officers on the street near a government complex that houses the vice president’s residence and the US Naval Observatory.

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department said its officers arrested Murray and brought charges against him.

The department said the arrest was caused by an “intelligence bulletin originating in Texas”, without giving details about the contents of the bulletin.

A reporter for the Fox News affiliate in Washington tweeted a Texas security bulletin that said Murray had been having “paranoid delusions” that the military or the government wanted to kill him, and that he sent a text message to his mother stating who was in Washington and was going to “take care of his problem”.