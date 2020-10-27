Home World World Man buys two tickets "unintentionally" and wins R $ 10 million in...
World

Man buys two tickets “unintentionally” and wins R $ 10 million in the lottery

By kenyan

American bought two tickets with the same numbers and took more than R $ 10 million Image: Matt Rourke / AP

Have you ever imagined winning the lottery by accident? An “accident” caused a Michigan man in the United States to win two R $ 10 million prizes.

Samir Mazahem, 56, won two million dollar prizes, approximately R $ 5.6 million each, after accidentally buying two tickets in the “Mega Millions” draw, the Michigan Lottery said.

Mazahem bought the first ticket using numbers that are his family’s birthdays. The second ticket, with the same numbers, was purchased by mistake.

“As soon as I found out that I bought two tickets with identical numbers, I was a little upset, but I didn’t think about it too much,” Mazahem told the lottery officials.

The accident made the man a new millionaire. “I couldn’t believe it was real,” he said. “It took me several days to get real. My mistake was worth two million dollars,” he continued.

“Winning is very exciting and gives me some comfort, knowing that when I retire, I will have money in the bank,” said Mazahem, who promised to buy a house and save the rest of his fortune.

