Man drinks and drives live before killing three people in US accident

Leosveyka Gonzalez films Camilo Morejon drinking before dying in an accident Image: Reproduction

Camilo Morejon, 47, caused a tragic accident on Sunday morning (25) after driving drunk in Houston, Texas. Before the collision that killed three people, including his girlfriend, Leosveyka Gonzalez, there was a live broadcast on Facebook.

During registration, Morejon drinks beer from a long neck bottle while driving at high speed down the road. Camilo, visibly drunk, makes fun of the risk situation by saying that “I drive better when I drink”. Then he returns the drink to his girlfriend, who passes it on to another passenger in the back seat.

Only minutes later, Morejon was involved in a serious accident when he crashed into a black truck. In addition to his girlfriend, two other people identified as Pedro Martinez and Massel Rodriguez also died. The truck driver was in serious condition as was Camilo Morejon, according to Fox News.

The publication says that a video from security cameras at a gas station was included in the report, and that investigators are also working to see which bars in the area may have served Morejon alcoholic beverages to gather information for the case.

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare was surprised by the situation. “It is very rare to see the defendant’s actions so close to a horrible accident like this, but it is what happens moments before lives are lost.”

According to Click2Houston, if Camilo Morejon is convicted he could face up to 80 years in prison.

Morejon’s Honda state and the truck after the collision Image: Reproduction / Click2Houston