Man found dead inside dinosaur statue

The body of a 39-year-old man was found inside a decorative dinosaur statue in the Spanish city of Santa Coloma de Gramenet, in the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona.

Police believe the victim was trying to retrieve a cell phone he had dropped when he also fell and was trapped inside the structure, which is made of papier-mache and is hollow inside.

The man, not identified by the international media, was found on Saturday (22) after two people passing by, father and son, smelled a strong smell coming from the sculpture. Strange the situation, they called the police.

Through a crack in the dinosaur’s leg they were able to identify that there was a body in the place. The death was considered accidental.

To remove the body from inside the sculpture, the authorities had to saw several parts of it.

Still according to local police, the man had been missing for two days and the family had filed a complaint hours before the body was found.

Troben el cos sense vida d’un home dins d’un dinosaure decorated their antics cinemes del Cubics de #SantaColoma in #Gramenet. In your wall, which means the area, there is also a corpse. Stop immediately warning the police, who investigate the cause of death pic.twitter.com/EIAc3P4Lr1 – El Mirall.net (@elmirallnet) May 22, 2021