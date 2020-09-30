Man goes viral on the web after dressing up as ‘Bela’ to play with his daughter

Man ordered a ‘Bela’ dress to play with her daughter Image: Playback / Twitter / @ DoeyJean

A father is quite successful on the web after deciding to play with his daughter in a different way: the little girl’s request was for him to dress up as Bela, a character in the film animation “Beauty and the Beast” (1991).

Joey Dean told a little bit of the story: “I asked her [minha filha] if I should dress like ‘Beast’ and she told me that I also needed a dress from ‘Bela’. I immediately ordered it [o vestido]. “

The man, who is from the United States, shared the story on Twitter and has already gotten over 30 thousand likes from people who were enchanted by the game.

I asked if I should dress up as the Beast and she told me I need a Belle dress too .. immediately ordered it. pic.twitter.com/o9zZKff30z – Joey Dean (@DoeyJean) September 23, 2020

Two days after the photos were posted, Joey re-tweeted to comment on the love he feels for his daughter.

“If you have a child, make it your number one priority every day,” wrote Joey.

On social media, people were enchanted by the game. “It’s a very cute story,” wrote one person. “I really want this relationship with my daughter,” said another.

What did you think of the joke?