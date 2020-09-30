Home World World Man goes viral on the web after dressing up as 'Bela' to...
World

Man goes viral on the web after dressing up as ‘Bela’ to play with his daughter

By kenyan
Man ordered a ‘Bela’ dress to play with her daughter Image: Playback / Twitter / @ DoeyJean

A father is quite successful on the web after deciding to play with his daughter in a different way: the little girl’s request was for him to dress up as Bela, a character in the film animation “Beauty and the Beast” (1991).

Joey Dean told a little bit of the story: “I asked her [minha filha] if I should dress like ‘Beast’ and she told me that I also needed a dress from ‘Bela’. I immediately ordered it [o vestido]. “

The man, who is from the United States, shared the story on Twitter and has already gotten over 30 thousand likes from people who were enchanted by the game.

Two days after the photos were posted, Joey re-tweeted to comment on the love he feels for his daughter.

“If you have a child, make it your number one priority every day,” wrote Joey.

On social media, people were enchanted by the game. “It’s a very cute story,” wrote one person. “I really want this relationship with my daughter,” said another.

What did you think of the joke?

