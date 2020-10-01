Home World World Man indicted for shooting two police officers in Los Angeles
World

Man indicted for shooting two police officers in Los Angeles

By kenyan
Police officers were seriously injured by gunfire, but survived Image: Military Police of Mato Grosso

Los Angeles, Oct 1, 2020 (AFP) – A man was accused Wednesday in the United States of shooting at point-blank range at two Los Angeles police officers after his arrest for another crime allegedly led investigators to the gun. used in the attack.

Police began an intense search earlier this month to find the suspect, whom President Donald Trump called “animal”. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden denounced the act as “inadmissible” and “in cold blood”.

A reward of $ 100,000 (R $ 564,000) was offered for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator, who was caught by surveillance cameras during what happened in the Compton neighborhood. The two policemen – a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman – were seriously injured, but survived.

Deonte Lee Murray, 36, who has a long criminal record, was indicted on two counts of attempted premeditated murder of a police officer and a firearm offense. If found guilty, he faces life imprisonment.

On Murray’s possible motive, police chief Kent Wegener said, “Obviously he hates policemen and wants them dead.” Murray pleaded not guilty on Wednesday when he appeared before a judge, who placed a $ 6.15 million bail. 34.6 million).

