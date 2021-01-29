Man miraculously saved after avalanche in French Alps

Chartreuse, in the French Alps (illustrative image); the man was saved after 2.5 hours under the snow Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto

A man who was hiking with his family in the French Alps miraculously saved himself from an avalanche after spending more than two and a half hours trapped under snow, rescuers said.

The 50-year-old man was hiking with snowshoes near the Val d’Isere ski resort with his wife and two children on Thursday, without safety equipment against avalanches.

“Thanks to the mobilization of almost 100 people, the man was found alive after two hours and 40 minutes of searching,” the police said on Twitter.

Due to the depth of the snow, rescue dogs were unable to detect his trail, but the man was finally found by a police team specializing in the mountain, who used a Wolfhound device to locate his cell phone under the ice.

“I believe it is a miracle,” Alexandre Grether of the rescue team told the France 3 news channel, adding that the man was found 2.5 meters below the surface.

The chances of survival after more than 20 minutes in an avalanche are often slim.

“He was protected by a tree, that was what prevented him from being dragged across the ice. The snow surrounded him, but he had some air,” he explained.

The victim must recover completely, despite having suffered a hip fracture.

The risk of Thursday’s avalanches was maximum and rescuers ask tourists to always check snow conditions before venturing out.