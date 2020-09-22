Home World World Man records falling toy after asking ghosts to bring it down
Man records falling toy after asking ghosts to bring it down

By kenyan
Man records toy giraffe after “calling” ghosts who live in his house Image: Reproduction

A video that went viral today may take your sleep away. A man recorded – what he calls a supernatural phenomenon – a falling toy after asking the ghost who lives in his house to drop the object.

The Reddit ProjectBAD user said he has been experiencing paranormal activities in the house and decided to get evidence of it.

Said and done, the toy giraffe fell and he recorded everything – the video was edited for the exact moment of the supposed unexplained “performance”.

Asked the spirit in my house to knock over the giraffe .. I trimmed the video down from three minutes for y’all. I was pretty excited. As activity has been flaring up lately. No strings or anything just a straight response from the other side !!! from r / Ghosts

“I asked the spirit of my house to bring down the giraffe … I reduced the video to three minutes for everyone. No strings or anything, just a direct answer,” he wrote in the caption.

In the video, the American even celebrates after proving his goal. Your dog runs past, near the table, after the toy falls.

On Reddit, people believed and were impressed with the video. However, others doubted the moment and even questioned how the ghost would know what a giraffe is.

The person in charge of the post guarantees that he has “scary” spirits following him around the house and a room is always cold.

I have some really good ones I’ll post later. Even of a orb literally transforming into like a silky smoke shape .. This is my living room, pretty active. The thing about this orb is I saw it in on the camera before pressing record, and went hunting for it. from r / Ghosts

