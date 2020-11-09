Man recreates Disneyland roller coaster in his backyard

Disneyland roller coaster recreated in a backyard in California (USA) Image: Reproduction / Magictecture / Youtube

In the US state of California, a man named Sean LaRochelle recreated a roller coaster for a Disneyland attraction in his backyard. The idea came after his family missed a tour that was already scheduled to the famous set of parks due to the closure of attractions by the pandemic of the covid-19.

LaRochelle then did not let the setback shake him and took advantage of the extra time he had in the quarantine of the new coronavirus, starting the project in March. He teamed up with his brother and parents to build a replica of the Matterhorn roller coaster, located at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The miniature version of the attraction was ready in July, according to an ABC7 Chicago report. The result was a mini roller coaster 120 meters long and 6 meters high. The journey taken inside the cart in the replica takes about 50 seconds.

Sean said he had the idea of ​​making the roller coaster in his backyard inspired by another family, who put together a replica of the Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean attraction. But he was also inspired by his own love for the set of parks conceptualized by Walt Disney.

“When I was growing up [na infância], Disneyland was something I loved, “explained the inventor, who is a student of architecture, to the website Napa Valley Register.