Man slips on trail and dies after falling 12 meters in the U.S.

Joel was guiding other hikers when he was last seen. Image: Reproduction / 12 News

Joel Brotherton fell from a height of 12 meters during a trail in a nature reserve in the US state of Arizona. After the accident, which occurred on Saturday (6), the 33-year-old man was rescued and taken to a trauma hospital, but he could not resist his injuries and died the following morning.

Described by the family as a “passionate and creative” musician, Joel was guiding other hikers through the rock formations of Papago Park when he was last seen.

“The last time I saw Joel, he was on top of the rock and having fun, even looking back at one point, he posed for some pictures and was helping two other hikers to climb the top of the mountain,” recalled Rish Saini, a friend who accompanied him on Saturday night, for the KNXV channel.

When he lost sight of Joel, the people who accompanied him thought that he had lost himself and started shouting for his name to guide him. However, the musician was found on the ground, still alive, after falling from a height of 12 meters.

The emergency services were then called and transported Joel, in an extremely critical condition, to a trauma hospital. The next morning, however, Joel could no longer resist the injuries from the fall and died.

The reasons for the man’s fall are still being clarified by the authorities investigating the accident. All that is known, thanks to a witness’s account, is that Joel was trying to climb the eastern side of the rock formation when he slipped.

“Many of these mountains are steep. You get off the paths, there are loose rocks and loose soil and that’s where the fall injuries happen,” said Todd Keller, captain of the Phoenix Fire Department.

The Hole in the Rock trail, the scene of the accident, is the destination of many adventurers because it offers “panoramic views” and is good for “all skill levels”, as described on the All Trails website, which specializes in analyzing trails.