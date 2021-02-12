Man sticks glass in his mouth in challenge of ‘super glue’ and ends up in hospital

Len posted on social media a video of the challenge that went wrong Image: Reproduction / Facebook

An aspiring rapper ended up in the emergency room after sticking a glass to his lips using extra-strong glue to fulfill an internet challenge. The idea of ​​the “joke” was to prove that the influencer who had her hair fixed by the same challenge was exaggerating, but Len Martin regretted doubting the woman. Now, with the problem already solved, he asks people not to “repeat it at home”.

The 37-year-old man applied industrial glue, originally designed for the production of furniture, to the outline of a plastic cup and brought the cup to his lips. Seeing that he could not remove the object from his mouth, Len panicked.

After “failing the challenge,” the resident of Louisiana, USA, went directly to a hospital. There, he updated his followers on his state of health, saying that doctors were considering having surgery to cut the tip of his lips, and made an appeal: “Pray for me”. He also posted the challenge hashtag.

In an interview for the WKBN channel, Len said that the reason for doing the challenge was the revolt with Tessica Brown, a woman who had her hair fixed for a month after participating in the online challenge. “I thought she was just kidding,” he said.

Len also revealed that the amount of videos with people taking the challenge encouraged him to try it too. “I thought I could lick it a little bit to moisten my lips and pull it off [o copo], but it didn’t work, “he said of calculating the risk involved in the idea.

Doctors were able to remove the glass from Len’s mouth through a painful process. The man’s lips were peeled because of the procedure and he needs to hope that the recovery is good, to avoid any surgical intervention.

In the meantime he says that “this is a challenge that you do not want to try”, in an alert about the risks of the game. Gorilla Glue, the brand of glue used in the online challenge, has also expressed itself about the risks of using the substance on the human body and ordered: “Don’t do this”.

Tessica, the woman cited and challenged by Len, also needed to seek medical help after participating in the challenge and is using sterile water and nail polish remover to remove the glue from her hair.