Man takes 8-year-old son as a companion in crimes to ‘make him tough’

Ernest McKnight III, 36, was arrested last week after committing crimes accompanied by his 8-year-old son Image: Polk County Sheriff’s Office / Disclosure

Ernest McKnight III, 36, is accused of contributing to the eight-year-old son’s delinquency. According to authorities, he took the child to accompany him during a series of recent crimes in Lake Wales, a city in the US state of Florida.

According to local authorities, McKnight was with his son last week, when he allegedly broke into three properties to steal, as well as stealing a car. He was arrested last Thursday (12) after a police chase.

According to Brian Bruchey, a spokesman for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, McKnight was asked why his son was with him. And surprised in response.

“I was trying to make him tougher,” the defendant reportedly said. “I didn’t want him to be soft.”

Sheriff Grady Judd joked that “taking a child with you to commit crimes is not the best way to create a positive influence.” “I believe that there is no child psychologist out there who would agree with this guy’s idea of ​​activities for a child,” he added.

Brian Bruchey also reported that the boy was returned to family members.