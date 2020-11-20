Home World World Man who raped and buried young woman alive in the U.S. is...
World

Man who raped and buried young woman alive in the U.S. is executed 26 years later

By kenyan
Orlando Hall, 49, was sentenced to death for kidnapping, raping and burying a young woman named Lisa Rene alive. Image: Reproduction / Attorneys for Hall

Orlando Hall, 49, was executed yesterday by lethal injection in the prison federal complex in Terre Haute, in the US state of Indiana for raping, in 1994, the 16 year old, Lisa Rene, and have her buried alive shortly thereafter.

According to the Associated Press, the execution came after the Supreme Court denied Hall’s lawyers last-minute legal challenges. They pointed out, among other constitutional issues, that racial prejudice was a factor that would have contributed to the death penalty sentence.

But the request to suspend execution was denied and the convict was executed. His last speech in his life was an invitation to other people to convert to Islam and a thanks to those who supported him. Finally, the convict said, “Take care of yourself. Tell my children that I love them.”

The hideous case

According to federal court documents, Hall smuggled marijuana and bought the drug in the city of Dallas, Texas. On September 24, 1994, he went shopping with Rene’s brothers. Only, instead of closing the deal, the brothers tried to steal the car from the dealer and rob him.

However, Hall tracked down the apartment where they lived in Arlington, Texas, and went there with three other men. Only Rene was at home, studying for a test. She was taken by the criminals, who raped her for two days in a motel.

On September 26, 1994, the girl was taken near Lake Byrd in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with her eyes covered by a mask.

Hall placed a sheet over Rene’s head and then hit her on the head with a shovel and hit her alternately with another man. Finally, they threw gasoline at the girl before burying her.

A coroner determined that Rene was still alive when she was placed underground. The cause of death was asphyxiation in the grave, where the teenager was found eight days later.

